Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Sells C$222,500.00 in Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,344,293 shares in the company, valued at C$1,043,210.39.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,510.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 25,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,875.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 3,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,110.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 23,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,695.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 137,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,627.50.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

Shares of CVE:OGO opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. Organto Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

