Origin Asset Management LLP Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $280.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

