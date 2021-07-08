Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acquisition of Pratt Miller will help Oshkosh navigate to the untapped market of uncrewed ground vehicles, thereby fueling its prospects. Also, the 10-year contract from the United States Postal Service positions the company well for growth. Solid backlogs across Defense and Fire & Emergency segments provide enough visibility into 2021 and beyond. Healthy balance sheet and investor friendly moves of the firm boost investor confidence. Collaboration with Microvast is likely to strengthen Oshkosh's electrification capabilities. However, the firm expects higher steel cost to introduce additional headwinds for the latter half of 2021. Moreover, Oshkosh expects supply chain to pose concerns for Commercial and Access Equipment units. High capex projection for fiscal 2021 also remains a concern. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $122.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.16. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.3% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.