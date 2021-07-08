Ossiam Acquires 16,696 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.4% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $43,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,191. The stock has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

