Ossiam Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $23.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,526.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,761. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,554.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,455.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

