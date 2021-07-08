Ossiam Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5,817.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 150,101 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,165. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.