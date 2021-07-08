Ossiam Sells 293 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.71. 3,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.