Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

