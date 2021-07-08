Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $87.62. 16,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,081,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,383 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

