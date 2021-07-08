Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.14

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 7201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXBDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.