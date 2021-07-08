Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.350-$-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.150 EPS.

NYSE OXM traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $94.12. 1,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,535. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

