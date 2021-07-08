Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 22,029 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 45.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 152,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

PKE opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.70 million, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

