Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives $39.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.85.

PRRWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

PRRWF stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

