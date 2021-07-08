Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PASG. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $702.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Passage Bio by 310.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

