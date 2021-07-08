Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

Paychex has increased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.62. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

