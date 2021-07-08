Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

