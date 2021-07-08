Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PVAC. Truist lifted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

PVAC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. 1,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.55. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

