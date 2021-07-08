Penta Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $64,396.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Penta has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.67 or 0.00909824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044403 BTC.

About Penta

Penta is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

