Pepemon Pepeballs 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,148.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $548,580.96 and $38,148.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.18 or 0.00120664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.15 or 0.00862694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

