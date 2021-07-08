Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €192.50 ($226.47).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €184.80 ($217.41) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €179.26.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

