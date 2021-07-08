PetIQ Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,602 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,570% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $82,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,314,534 over the last ninety days. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $37.16 on Thursday. PetIQ has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.