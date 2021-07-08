PFSweb Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 717 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,306% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $248.56 million, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 706.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

