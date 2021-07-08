Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

