Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 89.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,388,000 after acquiring an additional 808,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,559,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,947,000 after buying an additional 680,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75.

