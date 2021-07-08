Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $61,000 Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,966,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19,195.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 647,841 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth $22,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 566,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 394,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,560 shares during the period.

Shares of EWQ opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.36. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

