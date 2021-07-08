PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

