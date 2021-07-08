Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 10,667 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1,074.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Seagen by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,783 shares of company stock worth $18,256,155. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

