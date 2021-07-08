Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $172,673,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $32,899,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 387,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

