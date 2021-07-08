Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $3.85 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 58,898.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,770 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in US Foods by 22.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 239,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $36.25 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on USFD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

