Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $4.27 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after buying an additional 135,931 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $10,320,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $8,785,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

