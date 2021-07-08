Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $48.68 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

