Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0046

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $12,336.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00386777 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003383 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.05 or 0.01745489 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,178,916 coins and its circulating supply is 428,918,480 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

