Pirl Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $55,257.67 and $56.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,645.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,148.76 or 0.06582010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.90 or 0.01503708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00399444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00153014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.04 or 0.00634206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00430531 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.15 or 0.00346589 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

