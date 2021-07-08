Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 2,307 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $286,137.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,650 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $323,974.00.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $119.36 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $151.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -238.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SiTime by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SiTime by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

