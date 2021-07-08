Playtech (LON:PTEC) Given New GBX 446 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTEC. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 503.20 ($6.57).

Shares of LON PTEC opened at GBX 431 ($5.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 456.95. Playtech has a 52-week low of GBX 282.50 ($3.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78).

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

