PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading 3.5% Higher

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.48. 6,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -13.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $116,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,980,062.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $122,593.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,038 shares of company stock worth $7,248,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,731,000 after purchasing an additional 802,977 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500,267 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

