PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading 3.5% Higher

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.48. 6,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -13.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,731,000 after purchasing an additional 802,977 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500,267 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
