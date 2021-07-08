PolkaWar Market Cap Hits $272,825.53 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded flat against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $272,825.53 and approximately $89,437.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00123660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00166803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,802.72 or 0.99620041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00950264 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

