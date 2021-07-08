Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 27,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,278. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

