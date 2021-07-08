Portion (PRT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,250.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Portion has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $10,250.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Portion has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,070,845 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

