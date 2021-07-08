Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

OTCMKTS:PXXLF opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Poxel has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $197.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

