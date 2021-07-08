Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Has $11.79 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 4.9% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $20,406,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.30.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $8.48 on Thursday, hitting $199.52. The stock had a trading volume of 719,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,515,955. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.34. The company has a market cap of $539.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

