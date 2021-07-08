PressOne Achieves Market Cap of $6.46 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $6.46 million and $421.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.00870938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00044131 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

