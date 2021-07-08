PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of PriceSmart worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,085,000 after buying an additional 195,612 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after buying an additional 227,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart stock opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.96. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

In other news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $216,478.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,800 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $699,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,415.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,336 shares of company stock worth $12,450,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

