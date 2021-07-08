Prime Capital Management Co Ltd Takes $66.01 Million Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,313,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,012,000. Agora makes up approximately 12.0% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Agora in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Agora by 148.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of API stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.37. 44,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,016. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on API. Nomura began coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

