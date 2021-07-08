Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
NYSE PGZ opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
