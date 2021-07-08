Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

PFHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PFHD stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,131. The company has a market cap of $240.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.05. Professional has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.96.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $88,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Professional by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Professional by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Professional by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Professional by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Professional by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

