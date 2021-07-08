Profund Advisors LLC Buys 9,283 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO opened at $28.68 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

