Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

