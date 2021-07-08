Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,362 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 26,947 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

