Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in NIO by 20.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NIO by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 3.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 5.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 2.57. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. CLSA began coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.